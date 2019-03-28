Toggle Menu
Jean Dreze, two others detained in Jharkhandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jean-dreze-two-others-detained-in-jharkhand/

Jean Dreze, two others detained in Jharkhand

DIG Palamu told The Indian Express: "They were holding a meeting on social issues and did not take permission from SDO. They were detained as Model Code of Conduct in place."

Jean Dreze, Jean Dreze speech row, Jean Dreze speech interupted, Jharkhand agriculture minister, RSS, Mahatma Gandhi advertisement, Randhir Kumar Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, anti-conversion bill, india news, indian express
Economist Jean Dreze was detained in Jharkhand. 

Economist Jean Dreze and two other activists were detained in Jharkhand for allegedly holding a meeting without permission, police said on Thursday.

The three were taken to Bishnupura Police station of Garhwa district.

DIG Palamu told The Indian Express: “They were holding a meeting on social issues and did not take permission from SDO. They were detained as Model Code of Conduct in place.”

Dreze has done extensive research on social issues like child health, gender inequality, education and famine. He has authored several books on policy and economics. Dreze is currently a visiting professor at the Department of Economics, Ranchi University.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Supreme Court refuses to stall release of film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'
2 Class 7 boy allegedly murdered by seniors, school authorities bury body inside school campus: Police
3 Pulwama attacks: No terror camps in 22 locations shared by India, says Pakistan