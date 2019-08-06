JD(U) walks own way on Article 370

After walking out of Rajya Sabha during the debate on triple talaq Bill, NDA ally JD(U) on Monday opposed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

In Patna, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “We completely differ with the Central government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir. There was a need for wider consultations on it, but no consultation was done even within the NDA…. We own the legacy of socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan, who had opposed attempts to tamper with Article 370 during Congress (government in the past).”

He said, “We are not surprised but shocked with the move.”

Earlier, JD(U)’s walkout during the triple talaq Bill had helped the government get the Bill passed in the Upper House, where it was short of a majority. The JD(U) has six members in Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, JD(U)’s Jharkhand unit chief Salkhan Murmu had announced that the party will contest the next Assembly polls on its own.

These developments come on the heels of failed talks between the BJP and JD(U) over the latter’s representation in the Modi government. Nitish was hopeful of getting two ministerial berths — one Cabinet rank and another Minister of State rank — for his party.