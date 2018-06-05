JDU student leader found dead in Nalanda, police suspect enmity

Local sources also added that the police had been probing if the matter could also be related to a love affair. (Representational) Local sources also added that the police had been probing if the matter could also be related to a love affair. (Representational)

A JDU student leader’s body was found near his village under Harnaut police station of Nalanda on Sunday. Rakesh Kumar (29), from Kharuara village, was missing for the last six days and his family suspected that he was kidnapped. Police said personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

Police said Rakesh’s body was found half buried in a trench in a field at Pachaura-Alipur village, six km from Rakesh’s village. Kumar was the state general secretary of the students’ wing of the JDU.

“Rakesh’s throat was slit with a blunt object. The killers put his clothes and slippers inside a well three km from the spot where the body was found,” police said.

Rakesh’s family had lodged a kidnapping case against four people . The family alleged that the Harnaut police did not conduct a search initially and conducted one only after four days. “Even the police dog squad could not find the body. Some villagers spotted the body,” Rakesh’s brother Nitish said.

Nalanda SP Sudhir Kumar Porika said, “As per the victim’s brother Nitish, Rakesh was last seen with two locals.”

