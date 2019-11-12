JD(U) slams Tejashwi Yadav over birthday on flight

The JD(U) on Monday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after pictures of the RJD leader celebrating his birthday on board a flight from Ranchi to Patna went viral. The ruling party called Tejashwi an “airy” leader and said the RJD should stop calling itself a party of the underprivileged.

The pictures showed Tejashwi cutting a cake on the flight along with senior RJD leader Bhola Yadav. Sources said a party worker had organised the celebration on Sunday. Tejashwi later celebrated his birthday in Patna with members of the party and his family.

JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said: “It reflects the attitude and kind of lavish life Tejashwi leads but tries to pass off as a leader of the downtrodden and backward.” Singh said that though it is Tejashwi’s personal choice how he celebrates his birthday, “one is free to interpret the images of his birthday aboard a plane”.

While Tejashwi did not react to the JD(U)’s remarks, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express: “It is our leader’s personal choice to celebrate his birthday. JD(U) must not read too much into a set of pictures which have been in circulation. Our leader has been committed to the cause of social justice. Perhaps JD(U) has been suffering from Tejashwi phobia.”