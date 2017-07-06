JD(U) slams Congress in-charge for calling Nitish Kumar ‘opportunist’

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) on Wednesday hit out at senior Congress leader Kishore Chandra Deo who called Nitish Kumar’s support to the BJP in the Presidential elections “plain opportunism”. “We suggest that he (Deo) has a look at the state of presence of the Congress on the map of India and ponder over the measures needed for reclaiming the space lost by it,” JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Deo, the AICC in-charge of Bihar, had cautioned the Congress high command against “bending backwards” to accommodate Nitish’s “opportunistic compromises with the BJP” as it would “dilute the Congress’s anti-BJP ideological plank and nationwide standing”.

He equated Nitish with regional leaders who “curry favour with the Modi regime to avoid a political fight with the BJP” and said he had “no commitment to fight the nationwide violence unleashed in the name of cow vigilantism”.

“This is unacceptable,” Tyagi said. “We realise that our past obsession with anti-Congressism is irrelevant… when the BJP has become much too strong.”

The JD(U) will be part of the united Opposition “on the Vice-Presidential election and issues like misuse of the office of the governor by the BJP in West Bengal, Tripura, Goa and UP (during the SP-rule), lynchings and farmers’ unrest,” he said.

