West Delhi murder: JD(U) seeks police cover for family

Janata Dal (United) secretary-general K C Tyagi has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding security for the family members of the businessman killed in West Delhi, a job for one of his dependents and compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

The 51-year-old businessman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man and his three sons, on Sunday, after they allegedly passed lewd remarks at his daughter. His 19-year-old son was also stabbed when he came to his rescue. The teenager is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

West Delhi murder: Stabbing victim’s family demands death for accused

Tyagi requested the Home Minister to order police to invoke provisions related to murder and eve-teasing in the case. He added that the girl’s father was the sole breadwinner of the family, which is now faced with serious economic hardship.