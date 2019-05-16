Toggle Menu
West Delhi murder: JD(U) seeks police cover for familyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jdu-seeks-police-cover-for-family-5729992/

West Delhi murder: JD(U) seeks police cover for family

Janata Dal (United) secretary-general K C Tyagi requested the Home Minister to order police to invoke provisions related to murder and eve-teasing in the case.

jdu, kc tyagi, west delhi murder, west delhi man killed, rajnath singh, delhi businessman murder, delhi migration, arvind kejriwal, delhi murder, delhi news, latest news
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Janata Dal (United) secretary-general K C Tyagi has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding security for the family members of the businessman killed in West Delhi, a job for one of his dependents and compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

The 51-year-old businessman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man and his three sons, on Sunday, after they allegedly passed lewd remarks at his daughter. His 19-year-old son was also stabbed when he came to his rescue. The teenager is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

West Delhi murder: Stabbing victim’s family demands death for accused

Tyagi requested the Home Minister to order police to invoke provisions related to murder and eve-teasing in the case. He added that the girl’s father was the sole breadwinner of the family, which is now faced with serious economic hardship.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 2 LeT men held while trying to buy rifle in Ramban
2 Sahitya Akademi: ‘Interested in contemporary Chinese writing that interests young Indians’
3 Gujarat: Video showing man dragging carcass behind his bike and followed by Asiatic lion goes viral