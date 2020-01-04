Bihar: JD(U), RJD indulge in poster war; Lalu and Rabri hit back at Nitish’s ‘ghost’ remarks

The JD(U), which seems reinvigorated after BJP president Amit Shah announced that Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s CM candidate in the state polls. (File) The JD(U), which seems reinvigorated after BJP president Amit Shah announced that Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s CM candidate in the state polls. (File)

With elections to Bihar Assembly scheduled to be held later this year, a poster war began between JD(U) and opposition party RJD.

The JD(U) put up a poster drawing a comparison between governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 15 years and Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi’s 15 years as chief ministers. “Hisab do, hisab lo (give account, take account)” is the theme of the party’s poster, the first of which has come up near the Income Tax roundabout in the state capital.

Reacting to it, the RJD put up a poster near its party office, hitting back at Nitish: “Jhooth ki tokri, ghotalon ka dhanda (basket of lies, business of scams).”

The JD(U), which seems reinvigorated after BJP president Amit Shah announced that Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s CM candidate in the state polls, showed images of bad roads, looting and bloodshed due to crimes to describe governance under the Lalu-Rabri regime in its poster. However, the column for successive governments under Nitish’s regime showed good roads and overall growth.

Ridiculing the JD(U)’s idea of comparing the two sets of 15 years under the two parties, senior RJD leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shivanand Tiwary said, “The incumbent government has to give an account of its work to the people. By seeking an account of governance under RJD, Nitish has shown that he does not have confidence in himself. If there is so much development under Nitish, why has the NITI Aayog placed Bihar at the bottom in health and education indexes? The fact that the NDA government has not released its report card for the last four years means he (Nitish) has not done anything worth sharing.”

Meanwhile, Nitish’s remarks to journalists, apparently in jest, during an informal chat on January 1 that the RJD chief had said that they had left their ghosts behind in the CM’s house, played out in the political theatre of Bihar on Friday. Ostensibly reacting to Nitish’s remarks, Lalu tweeted (translated from Hindi): “This time, the people, with their power of votes, would exorcise the ghost. Menacing unemployment, inflation, pathetic law and order and education system are like ghosts. But instead of discussing serious issues, they (government) are trying to mislead people with spooky talks.”

Rabri Devi also took a jibe at Nitish, and tweeted (translated from Hindi), “When the messiah of the poor had left the CM house in 2005, there was an entry of a ghost in the house… When Nitish Kumar sees the mirror, he would be seeing only a ghost.”

JD(U) spokesperson and state minister Neeraj Kumar told The Indian Express: “Rabri Devi-ji was a chief minister. She would show some respect for the CM’s chair…. The RJD should tell people what its governments have done (for Bihar) before trying to discredit the NDA government’s achievements, which are visible to everyone. We will keep asking questions.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App