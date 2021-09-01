JD(U) plans events in states to push caste census demand

JD(U) parliamentary board chairman and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said the party will soon organise programmes in other states to build momentum around caste census demands.

On the party’s resolution at its recent meeting on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “having all qualities to become PM”, Kushwaha said it was not to “tease” ally BJP but a matter of “self-pride and assertion” for the party. “Though the party has not formalised its schedule, we would be travelling to other states soon to build momentum on caste census demand,” he told The Indian Express.