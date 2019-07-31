JD(U) on triple talaq: ‘Will not speak in favour of Bill, won’t support it… agree to disagree’

WHILE THE JD(U), a BJP ally, opposed the instant triple talaq Bill, it chose to walk out of the Rajya Sabha before voting began on Tuesday. The party has six members in the Rajya Sabha, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Speaking for his party, JD(U) leader Bashistha Narain Singh said: “Humbly and politely, I will neither speak in favour of the Bill, nor will I support it”. He said every party has an ideology and has the “freedom to move forward on that, try to implement that”.

He said some social evils are deep-rooted and need time to be eliminated. Just like instant triple talaq, child marriages and dowry are also “serious problems”, he said. “Such social evils have been continuing for a long time and are deep-rooted today,” he said, adding that “there is a need to spread awareness” about triple talaq.

“The specialty of the House,” he said, is that “we come here to oppose as well as speak in favour” on a subject or Bill. “But the best part of democracy is that people agree to disagree,” he said.

He said that while he was leaving the House after disagreeing on the Bill, “tomorrow there will be a debate and I will try to agree”.