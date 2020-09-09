JD(U) MP Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate for RS Deputy Chairman post

JD(U) MP Harivansh (Express photo/File)

Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA.

Harivansh filed nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and NDA ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.

The nomination filing process began on September 7 and will conclude on September 11.

The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha this year.

In 2018, he had defeated Congress’s BK Hariprasad and was elected the Deputy Chairman.

Harivansh is likely to be elected to the post again as BJP floor managers are confident of securing the support of about 140 MPs, including the fence sitters from YSR Congress, TRS and BJD.

The strength of the BJP-led NDA has also gradually increased to 113 in the house with an effective strength of 245 members.

Floor managers of NDA are trying to build consensus among all parties so that Harivansh could be elected unanimously.

