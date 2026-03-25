Why JD(U) just moved to oust its veteran MP from Lok Sabha

Yadav had also spoken against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, contrary to the party's stand of supporting the NDA government's decision. (Credit: GiridhariYadavOfficial/Facebook)

The JD(U) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove Giridhari Yadav as a member of the Lower House. The party took this action after Yadav campaigned for his son, who contested on an RJD ticket and lost in the last Assembly polls.

Yadav had also spoken against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, contrary to the party’s stand of supporting the NDA government’s decision.

Union Minister and Munger JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh told reporters, “JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha and Supaul MP Dileshwar Kamat has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding the cancellation of the membership of Giridhari Yadav, who alone is responsible for what is happening now. He had been engaged in anti-party activities.”