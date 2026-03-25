Why JD(U) just moved to oust its veteran MP from Lok Sabha

Yadav had also spoken against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, contrary to the party's stand of supporting the NDA government's decision. (Credit: GiridhariYadavOfficial/Facebook)
The JD(U) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove Giridhari Yadav as a member of the Lower House. The party took this action after Yadav campaigned for his son, who contested on an RJD ticket and lost in the last Assembly polls.
Yadav had also spoken against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, contrary to the party’s stand of supporting the NDA government’s decision.
Union Minister and Munger JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh told reporters, “JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha and Supaul MP Dileshwar Kamat has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding the cancellation of the membership of Giridhari Yadav, who alone is responsible for what is happening now. He had been engaged in anti-party activities.”
Giridhari Yadav, however, told The Indian Express, “I have not received any communication, either from my party or from the Lok Sabha secretariat.” Asked to respond to JD(U)’s allegations of “anti-party” activities, Yadav said: “I will respond to it only when I receive an official communication.”
Giridhari Yadav’s son, Chanakya Prakash Ranjan, had joined the RJD just before the 2025 Assembly polls. He contested from Belhar (Banka) against JD(U)’s sitting MLA Manoj Yadav and lost by about 37,000 votes. Giridhari Yadav had defied the party by campaigning for his son.
A four-time Banka MP, Giridhari Yadav (65) first became a Parliamentarian in 1996 as a Janata Dal nominee. He won again in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls on an RJD ticket. He then won the 2019 and 2024 polls as a JD(U) candidate. He also represented the Belhar Assembly seat in the 2010 and 2015 polls. JD(U), with 12 MPs, is the NDA’s second-largest ally after the TDP.
Yadav had been issued a show-cause notice by JD(U) in July 2025 after he criticised the SIR in the state. He said that it had taken him 10 days to approach the BLO and added that the ECI had not been conversant with the “geography of Bihar”.
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He later said, “People are complaining about the bureaucratic hurdles they are facing and what a pain it is to get documents. At many places, officials are asking for bribes, as the people in my constituency have told me.”
In December 2023, he courted controversy by saying that he had to share his password with his staffers to log into the Lok Sabha site to submit his questions. He demanded both methods – online and offline – for asking questions in Parliament. He said the central government’s resolve to make parliamentary functions completely “paperless” would not be “fair to MPs who are not at all comfortable with the online system of asking questions”.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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