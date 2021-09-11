scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
JD(U) moves EC over video that shows Tejashwi ‘distributing cash’

It sought necessary action against Tejashwi, accusing him of breaking the code of conduct ahead of the panchayat elections in the state.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
September 11, 2021 2:18:08 am
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

The ruling JD(U) in Bihar has approached the state election commissioner against Tejashwi Yadav after a video emerged on social media showing the RJD leader purportedly distributing money among some women in his home district, Gopalganj.

It sought necessary action against Tejashwi, accusing him of breaking the code of conduct ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. The RJD, however, sought to defend its leader, saying he was only trying to help poor women in a flood-affected area of Gopalganj.

The video, which was also posted by JD(U) MLC and spokeperson Neeraj Kumar, purportedly shows Tejashwi giving a currency note each to some women while sitting in his car.

“As model code of conduct is in place ahead of the panchayat polls and Tejashwi holds a constitution post, I have requested the EC to take action,” Kumar said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “If helping the displaced and the poor and being sensitive amounted to violation of rules, the party will not mind such violations.”

