JDU MLA seen wearing undergarments on Patna-Delhi train, clarifies that he had upset stomach

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal stirred up a storm onboard a New Delhi-bound express train on Thursday, after several passengers complained that he was roaming around in his compartment in his undergarments.

Images of the MLA standing in the AC First Class compartment of the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to New Delhi wearing a white vest have since surfaced online. Mandal on Friday clarified that he had to strip down to his undergarments as he had an upset stomach during the journey, ANI reported.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

“Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF (Railway Protection Force) and TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) persuaded both parties and pacified the matter,” said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.

A heated argument broke out when Mandal’s co-passengers objected to his behaviour. Railway Protection Force officials and the TTE onboard the train intervened and were able to resolve the issue.