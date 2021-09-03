scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
JDU MLA seen wearing undergarments on Patna-Delhi train, clarifies that he had upset stomach

Images of the MLA standing in the AC First Class compartment of the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to New Delhi wearing a white vest have since surfaced online.

September 3, 2021
Gopal Mandal on Friday clarified that he had to strip down to his undergarments as he had an upset stomach during the journey.(File)

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal stirred up a storm onboard a New Delhi-bound express train on Thursday, after several passengers complained that he was roaming around in his compartment in his undergarments.

Images of the MLA standing in the AC First Class compartment of the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to New Delhi wearing a white vest have since surfaced online. Mandal on Friday clarified that he had to strip down to his undergarments as he had an upset stomach during the journey, ANI reported.

“Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF (Railway Protection Force) and TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) persuaded both parties and pacified the matter,” said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.

A heated argument broke out when Mandal’s co-passengers objected to his behaviour. Railway Protection Force officials and the TTE onboard the train intervened and were able to resolve the issue.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
