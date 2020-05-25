JD(U) MLA reply to migrant’s job query: ‘Why couldn’t your father give one’

The incident took place on May 22 at a quarantine centre in Chandi village of Sheikhpura. (Representational) The incident took place on May 22 at a quarantine centre in Chandi village of Sheikhpura. (Representational)

JD (U) MLA from Sheikhpura, Randhir Kumar Soni, is facing criticism for his remarks in reply to a migrant’s question on why NDA governments at the Centre and Bihar had not been able to create adequate job opportunities.

In a video that has gone viral, the MLA is seen telling the migrant why his “father could not give him any job”.

The incident took place on May 22 at a quarantine centre in Chandi village of Sheikhpura. The two-term JD (U) MLA had visited the quarantine facility for inspection.

During his interaction with the people quarantined there, a migrant asked him why NDA governments in Bihar and at the Centre had not been able to create jobs. The MLA shot back, “Kya tumhare Babuji jo tumko paida kiye hai noukri diye tumko (Did your father give you a job?” The arguement ended on a terse note and the MLA left for another quarantine centre.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav termed the JD (U) MLA’s statement “insensitive”.

Soni, however, said his statement was not directed at migrants but at an individual he has known for many years. “It is being blown out of proportion”, he said.

