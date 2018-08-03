JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti’s son found dead on rail track in Patna, family suspects murder

The police said the body of Pankaj Kumar was found with injury marks on head and other parts of the body along the railway tracks in Patna. (Representational Image) The police said the body of Pankaj Kumar was found with injury marks on head and other parts of the body along the railway tracks in Patna. (Representational Image)

Teenaged son of former minister and JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti was found dead near Rajinder Nagar railway station in front of Nalanda Medical College (NMCH) in Patna Friday morning. Though the minister’s family suspects murder, the police said they would wait for post-mortem report to go ahead with next course of their investigation.

The police said the body of Pankaj Kumar was found with injury marks on head and other parts of the body along the railway tracks in Patna. Pankaj, who stayed with his family at Patna, had gone to his friend’s place in the city to attend a party and left for home reportedly late on Thursday night.

Patna DIG Rajesh Kumar said: “We are sending body for postmortem. There have been severe injury marks as if he had hit a tree or any solid place. We will wait for the postmortem report to know more”.

Bima Bharti, who reached the spot, was inconsolable. One of her relatives said the family suspects murder and demanded a thorough police investigation.

