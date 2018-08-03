Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti’s son found dead on rail track in Patna, family suspects murder

JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti’s son found dead on rail track in Patna, family suspects murder

Bima Bharti, who reached the spot, was inconsolable. One of her relatives said the family suspects murder and demanded a thorough police investigation.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Updated: August 3, 2018 1:47:46 pm
JD (U) MLA Bima Bharati's son found dead on rail track in Patna, family suspects murder The police said the body of Pankaj Kumar was found with injury marks on head and other parts of the body along the railway tracks in Patna. (Representational Image)

Teenaged son of former minister and JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti was found dead near Rajinder Nagar railway station in front of Nalanda Medical College (NMCH) in Patna Friday morning. Though the minister’s family suspects murder, the police said they would wait for post-mortem report to go ahead with next course of their investigation.

The police said the body of Pankaj Kumar was found with injury marks on head and other parts of the body along the railway tracks in Patna. Pankaj, who stayed with his family at Patna, had gone to his friend’s place in the city to attend a party and left for home reportedly late on Thursday night.

Patna DIG Rajesh Kumar said: “We are sending body for postmortem. There have been severe injury marks as if he had hit a tree or any solid place. We will wait for the postmortem report to know more”.

Bima Bharti, who reached the spot, was inconsolable. One of her relatives said the family suspects murder and demanded a thorough police investigation.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement