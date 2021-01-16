JD(U) may get 50% share in cabinet berths

The JD (U) had sent out a message of displeasure to its ally after six out of seven party MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched to BJP.

Despite being the junior partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar, with 43 MLAs as compared to the BJP’s 74, JD (U) might succeed in getting a 50 per cent share in cabinet berths, sources from both parties have told The Indian Express.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion is likely anytime now.

The JD (U) had sent out a message of displeasure to its ally after six out of seven party MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched to BJP. Ever since, BJP has been trying to placate the JD (U). Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state BJP chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal recently called on newly-appointed JD (U) president R C P Singh.

Sources in BJP and JD (U) hinted that top leaders had “almost agreed on a 50:50 cabinet berth sharing formula on the lines of seat-sharing before 2020 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls”. A BJP leader said, “Amid posturing by the RJD in its bid to create political instability, the BJP is showing magnanimity in the sharing of cabinet berths with the JD (U).”