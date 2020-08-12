MadhepuraJD(U) leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura

The two men, who fired at him, are yet to be identified, the police officer said, adding that search operations are on to arrest them. (Representational)

A 50-year-old JD(U) leader was shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, when Ashok Yadav, JD(U)’s Gamhariya block president, was standing near a shop in his Jogbani village, Madhepura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Washi Ahmad said.

Two persons, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire at him from a close range and fled from the spot, he said.

Yadav was rushed to the Supaul Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His body has been sent to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The two men, who fired at him, are yet to be identified, the police officer said, adding that search operations are on to arrest them.

Asked about the motive behind the killing, the SDPO said it is difficult to say anything as of now as police are investigating the matter.

