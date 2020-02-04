JD(U) leader dies in communal clash in Bihar, four held: Police

The police lodged a case against eight people for Saturday’s violence and later arrested four of them (Representational Image) The police lodged a case against eight people for Saturday’s violence and later arrested four of them (Representational Image)

Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly indulging in stone-pelting on Saturday during a clash between two communities, leading to the death of a local JD(U) leader, police said.

According to the police, the clash broke out between a procession headed for Saraswati idol immersion and some local Muslim youngsters. JD(U)’s Sheikhpura block president Amit Kumar Biswas was hurt in the stone-pelting and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

On Sunday, protests broke out in the area where several shops belonging to Muslims were torched and a shrine was vandalised, they said.

On Monday, the police lodged a case against eight people for Saturday’s violence and later arrested four of them under IPC sections for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and causing injury. The accused were identified as Ismail Khan, Saiful Khan, Istiyaq Khan, Shehanshah Khan, Ashraf Khan, Asif Khan, Akbar Khan and Irfan Alam. Aslam, Shehenshah, Asif and Akbar.

Munger Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “Communal tension was averted with timely police intervention. We are trying to arrest four other accused and are identifying those who damaged personal and public property in (Sunday’s) protests.”

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App