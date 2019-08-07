JD(U) leader asks Nitish Kumar to revisit stand on Article 370

Senior JD(U) leader Ajay Alok has gone against his party’s opposition of revoking provisions of Article 370, and expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “historic” decision of putting an end to constitutional provisions giving a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Though the JD(U) is part of the BJP-led NDA, the Nitish Kumar-led party has maintained that it opposes any move to repeal or weaken Article 370. Alok is the first JD(U) leader to go public with his dissent to the party’s stated stand.

On Monday, Alok said, “Article 370 could not have been abrogated without strong political will shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the PM and the Home Minister must be lauded for the historic decision.”

He also tweeted in Hindi, “Congratulations to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah because Article 370 would not have been abrogated without you. It is not victory of two of you, but of entire country…..”

The former JD(U) spokesperson also requested Nitish Kumar to revisit his stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “We own up legacy of great socialist icons Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan, who had criticised Congress for its attempt to tamper with Article 370. We also knew the stand of the BJP, but differed with them. There was neither an all-party meeting, nor any consensus among NDA constituents.”