JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi’s son Amrish joins BJP in Lucknow

JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi’s son Amrish Tyagi on Sunday joined the BJP in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior leaders. Several leaders from different political parties, including the SP and the BSP, and other social organisations too joined the ruling party at its state headquarters.

Asked why did not join the JD(U), Amrish said, “I have experience of election management. I was planning to join politics and work around the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). My father’s party was a part of the NDA for over 20 years. Had I joined the JD(U), people would have accused us of indulging in dynastic politics. So I decided to join the BJP that is the largest democratic organisation in the world.”

Asked if he had plans to contest the upcoming UP elections, Tyagi said, “I want to start from zero. Whatever responsibility BJP will assign to me, I will follow that as a worker.”