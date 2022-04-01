JDU general secretary Sanjay Jha rubbishes rumours of Nitish Kumar moving to Rajya Sabha

Bihar Minister and the National General Secretary of Janata Dal (United) Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday rubbished reports that CM Nitish Kumar is contemplating going to the Rajya Sabha, and said that he will continue to serve the people of the state till the end of his tenure.

Calling the media reports “mischievous and far from truth”, Jha tweeted: “Shri Kumar has people’s mandate to serve Bihar, and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!” He added, “Shri Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, and people voted this alliance to power. His unwavering commitment to serve people & ability to transform #Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda, which shall yield little.”

I’m intrigued at the rumor that Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth. Shri Kumar has people’s mandate to serve Bihar, and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!

Speculations about Nitish Kumar vacating the Chief Minister’s post started after he reportedly told journalists during an informal chat that a term in the Rajya Sabha would complete his political journey as he has already been a part of both the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha. A section of the media has since been running reports speculating that the JD(U) leader, who has been in power in Bihar since 2005 and has become the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, could move to Delhi for a top constitutional post.

The reports also claim that he might agree to a new power-sharing formula in the state where the BJP, which had won far more seats than the JD(U) in the 2020 assembly polls, could be allowed to have its own Chief Minister.