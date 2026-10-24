JD(U) expels Bihar MLA Anant Singh, ex-MLA Neelam Devi for 6 years for ‘anti-party activities’

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and ex-legislator Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party said Singh’s primary membership was “terminated with immediate effect for defying party directives, using insulting language against top leadership and campaigning for a rival party’s candidate in the recent legislative council elections”.

The order also states that the party has requested the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to initiate action regarding Anant Singh’s Assembly membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

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