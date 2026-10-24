JD(U) expels Bihar MLA Anant Singh, ex-MLA Neelam Devi for 6 years for ‘anti-party activities’

The order also states that the party has requested the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to initiate action regarding Anant Singh’s Assembly membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
1 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Anant Singh was accused of “disregarding party directives, making allegedly objectionable remarks against the senior leadership, and campaigning in support of another party’s candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council election.”Anant Singh was accused of “disregarding party directives, making allegedly objectionable remarks against the senior leadership, and campaigning in support of another party’s candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council election.” (File Photo)
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The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and ex-legislator Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party said Singh’s primary membership was “terminated with immediate effect for defying party directives, using insulting language against top leadership and campaigning for a rival party’s candidate in the recent legislative council elections”.

The order also states that the party has requested the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to initiate action regarding Anant Singh’s Assembly membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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