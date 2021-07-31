JD(U) emergency meet today, new chief likely

The JD(U), which has called an emergency national executive meet in New Delhi on Saturday, might see a change of guard in the party organisation. The party generally insists on a “one man, one post” formula, and may ask its current national president R C P Singh to resign from his post as he has recently taken oath as a Union minister.

Party sources told The Indian Express that the names of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, JD(U)’s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha and of spokesperson K C Tyagi are in contention for the post of national president.

“With the party looking to invest in the leadership of Upendra Kushwaha, he looks a natural choice. But (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar may put that move on hold for now… This is where Lalan Singh stands a fair chance,” a source said.

Tyagi, a former Rajya Sabha MP who has been defending the party on key issues as its spokesperson, stands an outside chance of becoming the party chief. “What goes in favour of Tyagi is his ability to connect with regional parties outside Bihar, especially in the expansion bid of the JD(U). But what goes against him is his outsider tag,” said another source in Patna.

The JD(U) national executive meet is also likely to take up its plans to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the reiteration of a caste census demand.