JD(U): Economy in bad shape, hike will hit public

After demanding the setting up of an NDA coordination committee to resolve contentious issues among alliance partners, the JD(U) has now asked the BJP to roll back LPG prices and “control market forces” in determining prices of essential goods.

JD (U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “The country’s economy is already in shambles because of the prolonged Covid-19 crisis. Under the given circumstances, LPG hike would only adversely affect common people.”

Tyagi said the Central government often shifts the onus of LPG hikes on market forces.

“The government has to control market forces in determining the price of LPG or other essential items. Everything cannot be left to market forces. The government has to coordinate with them and assert its position, when necessary,” Tyagi said.