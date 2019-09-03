JD(U) coins new slogan, RJD calls it defeatist

With Assembly elections in Bihar a little more than a year away, the JD(U) has come up with a new slogan — “Kyun karen vichar, thhike to hai Nitish Kumar (why should we consider others, Nitish Kumar is just fine)”.

The slogan — keeping the JD(U)’s national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the centre — has been displayed on hoarding with an image of a smiling and reflective Nitish.

During the 2015 Assembly elections, then JD(U) poll strategist and now the party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor had come up with the slogan “Bihar me bahaar hai, Nitish Kumar hai (Bihar is blooming because of Nitish Kumar)”.

While the JD(U) justified its new slogan saying there was a need for a catchline because of organisational elections, the RJD called it “defeatist”.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “The NDA is a united force in Bihar. The poster is a message to the Grand Alliance, which is disunited and cannot say who its CM nominee is.”

Senior RJD leader and former minister Vijay Prakash took a dig at JD(U): “Thhike means ‘kamchalau’ (just doable). JD(U) has accepted that Nitish is just okay. The slogan is defeatist.”

Senior JD(U) leader and minister Shyam Rajak, however, said: “We are simply saying that when everything is going so well under Nitish, what is the need to consider anyone else in 2020 elections?”