JD(U): Centre non-committal on caste census

The Janata Dal (United) on Friday slammed the Centre for being “non-committal” over the caste census and extending the term of the Justice G Rohini Commission on sub-categorisation of OBCs.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “We are incensed by the central government’s response towards caste census. The government remains non-committal on the issue… And just when we had been waiting for implementation of sub-categorisation of OBCs by Justice G Rohini Commission, its term has been extended by six months.”

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said: “BJP has ensured dignity to every section of society by ensuring adequate representation in places that matter. Social diversity in the council of ministers is indicative of that”.