scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 23, 2021
Must Read

JD(U): Centre non-committal on caste census

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “We are incensed by the central government’s response towards caste census. The government remains non-committal on the issue."

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
July 24, 2021 4:07:32 am
Bihar Cabinet expansion, JDU-BJP ties, Chirag Paswan, LJP president, KC Tyagi, Patna news, Bihar news, Indian express newsJD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi

The Janata Dal (United) on Friday slammed the Centre for being “non-committal” over the caste census and extending the term of the Justice G Rohini Commission on sub-categorisation of OBCs.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “We are incensed by the central government’s response towards caste census. The government remains non-committal on the issue… And just when we had been waiting for implementation of sub-categorisation of OBCs by Justice G Rohini Commission, its term has been extended by six months.”

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said: “BJP has ensured dignity to every section of society by ensuring adequate representation in places that matter. Social diversity in the council of ministers is indicative of that”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 23: Latest News

Advertisement