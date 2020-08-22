JDU, BJP welcome EC guidelines ahead of Bihar polls

Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed the EC guidelines. (File)

The ruling alliance in Bihar on Friday welcomed the Election Commission’s new guidelines for conducting elections amid a pandemic, saying that they have ended an atmosphere of uncertainty about the forthcoming polls.

Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “We welcome the EC guidelines on Bihar polls. The poll panel has ended an atmosphere of uncertainty about the elections with its guidelines, which clearly talk about the safety of voters in times of Covid-19.”

Targeting the Opposition, he said, “The RJD had been trying to postpone the polls with the excuse of Covid. The EC move has reinstated the faith of the public in the commission’s commitment to hold fair and timely polls.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “The EC guidelines clearly talk in detail about the safety of voters, and the Opposition must not now make an issue about the timing of elections. The EC guidelines should allay the fears of the public.”

