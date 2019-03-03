JDU-BJP leaders skip CRPF jawan’s wreath laying ceremony: Should’ve been there, says Prashant Kishore

Owning up to his party’s mistake, Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishore Sunday acknowledged that no member from his party or the government was present at Patna airport to pay tributes to the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Friday’s Kupwara encounter. “We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief,” Prashant tweeted.

The reaction came after kin of CRPF Jawan Pintu Singh in a video said, “The one who was to die is gone, he is a martyr now. The minister has nothing do with him, all they are concerned about is remaining in power.” Upon being asked what does he think of the state government officials not showing up to pay homage, he said, “This shows how much our government is helping the forces.”

We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/DIhpiKlyd6 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 3, 2019

“It’s very unfortunate that chief minister Nitish Kumar did not bother to come to pay his last respect,” NDTV quoted Sanjay Singh, uncle of the CRPF inspector who was from Dhanchakki village in Begusarai, 130 km from Patna.

The absence of the Nitish Kumar Cabinet and BJP functionaries from the airport is likely due to the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna.

At least four security personnel were killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday. Two police personnel, two CRPF personnel succumbed after sustaining critical injuries. A civilian was also killed in clashes between a group of youngsters and security personnel near the encounter site.