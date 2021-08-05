JD(S) won’t ally with any party: Deve Gowda

The Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka will not associate with any other party and aim to strengthen its base to contest the next Assembly polls on its own as a regional party, former prime minister and JD(S) national president H D Devegowda said.

“Ours is a regional party and we are trying our best to survive. There has been a coalition with the BJP on one occasion and there has been a coalition with the Congress on another occasion. We have the experience of both sides. We want to fight independently in the next elections and take up important issues facing the state of Karnataka,” the former PM said on Wednesday.

Deve Gowda was reacting to speculation about the JD(S) offering support to the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai, the son of former Janata Dal associate S R Bommai.