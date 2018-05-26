JD(S)-Congress facing ‘some issues’ over portfolio allocation, admits Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

Both the JD(S) and the Congress are currently involved in portfolio allocation to their MLAs and cabinet expansion after Kumaraswamy proved majority in the floor test in Karnataka assembly. (File) Both the JD(S) and the Congress are currently involved in portfolio allocation to their MLAs and cabinet expansion after Kumaraswamy proved majority in the floor test in Karnataka assembly. (File)

Days after assuming office in an alliance with the Congress, Karnataka CM and JD(Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday admitted that there are some ‘issues’ on portfolio allocation with the grand old party. However, Kumaraswamy expressed that the details are being worked out and it will not cause any damage to the newly-formed government.

“Portfolios have not been allocated. There are some issues regarding portfolios, but it is not an issue that will pull down the government,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He went on to add, “I will try not to take up an issue as a prestige issue and try to solve a problem. Otherwise, I will see. I will not stick to this post, leaving my self-esteem.

Both the JD(S) and the Congress are currently involved in portfolio allocation to their MLAs and cabinet expansion after Kumaraswamy proved majority in the floor test in Karnataka assembly. While the Congress leaders are flying to Delhi to meet party president over getting approval, Kumaraswamy declined that he will meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi over the issue. “State Congress leaders have to get approval from their central leadership, that’s the reason they are going to Delhi today. Once they come back cabinet expansion will happen smoothly,” he said.

It was decided earlier that the Congress will get 22 portfolios while the JD(S) will head 12 in the new Cabinet. The Congress also got the crucial positions of Deputy CM and the Speaker in the talks between the two parties.

While the two parties are involved in talks over the matter, the warning of a state-wide bandh over the delay in farm loan waivers also hangs over its head. The BJP has demanded the government fulfil the promise of farm loan waiver within a week of taking office or face a state-wide shutdown on May 28.

Responding to the questions over loan waivers, Kumaraswamy said, “I should also understand the financial situation before taking the decision. I cannot do it alone.”

