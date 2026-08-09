JD Vance dials Modi to discuss India-US ties, PM congratulates him on birth of son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he received a call from US Vice President JD Vance to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic ties in trade, defence and energy security amid rising tensions in West Asia.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, emerging technologies and critical minerals, a government statement said.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared details of the conversation and said: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.”

Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026

Prime Minister Modi also extended his congratulations to the US Vice President and Second Lady Usha on the birth of their son.

“Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” Modi’s social media post added.

Vance’s call to PM Modi came days after Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact that was widely seen as a reflection of a new regional alignment amid the West Asia conflict.

In a statement, the government said that the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

“Prime Minister and Vice President Vance reviewed progress in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They noted the sustained momentum in the high-level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals,” it said.

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It further said that the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. However, there was no statement from the American side on the details of the conversation.