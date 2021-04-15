Forces foil infiltration bid, seize narcotics worth Rs 50 crore in Kupwara

“Indian Army, BSF along with JKP (J-K Police) foiled a narco smuggling and infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar Sector last night and recovered 10 kg of narco estimated to be worth approximately ₹50 crore,” a defence spokesman said in an official release. (Representational/File)

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army was injured in a brief shootout with infiltrators on Tuesday along the Line of Control even as a joint team of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, Army and the Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid and an attempt to smuggle narcotics in North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

The team also claimed to have recovered 10 kilograms of narcotics putting it’s approximate value at Rs 50 crore in the international market.

“Indian Army, BSF along with JKP (J-K Police) foiled a narco smuggling and infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar Sector last night and recovered 10 kg of narco estimated to be worth approximately ₹50 crore,” a defence spokesman said in an official release.

He said that Tuesday night’s recovery of narcotics was the second consecutive busting of ‘Narco Terror Model’ in the past one week. He said that 10 kilograms of heroin was also recovered from the same area a week ago in a joint operation.

“Last night smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control. Indian Army & BSF troops detected a suspicious movement and challenged the smugglers probably accompanied by Pak-based terrorists. The contact was near the LoC fence about 500m from the LoC,” the defence spokesman said.

“A brief exchange of fire took place in which one JCO of Indian Army sustained minor injuries. Detailed search in the morning led to recovery of the narcotics haul. The infiltrators managed to escape”, the release added.