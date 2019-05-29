Jayanti Bhanushali murder: Pune pickpocket who helped shooters get away held

In another breakthrough in murder probe of former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, police have arrested a pickpocket from Pune who had dropped Bhanushali’s shooters to a railway station in Kutch and then had helped them escape on a motorbike.

This the ninth arrest in the case.

A team of the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad picked up Raju Dhatre from near Pune railway station and handed him over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Gujarat Police which is investigating the case. The SIT formally arrested Dhatre on May 22. A day later, the SIT produced him in a court in Bhachau town of Kutch district and secured his custody for 11 days.

Director General of CID-Crime and Railways Ashish Bhatia on Tuesday said Dhatre had played an active role in the murder of the Bhanushali. “Dhatre dropped the two main shooters to (Bhachau) railway station. Then this fellow on the motorcycle went ahead to Samakhiyali and these two boarded the train. Once their job was completed, they got down near Samakhiyali and contacted him. He was there in Samakhiyali. So, these two joined him and the three of them went towards Rajasthan. From there, they returned to Mumbai. So, he is one of the associates who assisted in the commission of crime,” Bhatia told The Indian Express.

Bhatia said that the trio abandoned the getaway motorcycle near Palanpur in Banaskantha, from where the police subsequently recovered it.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT found that the bike belonged to a man from Kutch, but a constable of Kutch (West) police had found it unclaimed in the jurisdiction of Gadhshisha police station. Instead of making an entry in police records regarding the bike, the constable gave the two-wheeler to BJP leader Chhabil Patel’s associates, who in turn handed it over to the sharp-shooters to murder Bhanushali.

Bhanushali, a former BJP MLA from Abdasa Assembly constituency in Kutch district, was found shot dead on board Sayaji Nagari Express near Samakhiyali in Kutch while he was on his way back home to Ahmedabad after visiting Kutch on January 8.

The SIT says that Chhabil had hired sharpshooters to have Bhanushali eliminated due to political rivalry.