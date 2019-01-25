Jayanti Bhanushali case: Murder plot by woman who accused him of rape, BJP leader, say cops

Former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali was murdered at the behest of BJP leader and former MLA Chhabil Patel and a woman who had accused Bhanushali of rape, police said Thursday. The woman had accused Bhanushali after his nephew lodged a complaint against her for an extortion bid through a video clip showing him in a compromising position, police said.

ADGP, CID (Crime), Ajay Tomar told reporters, “Chhabil Patel, the woman and another person, Surjit Pardesi alias Bhau, conspired to kill Bhanushali over several serious differences.” He said Patel’s associates Nitin and Rahul Patel have been arrested.

Asked about details of “serious differences”, Tomar said they were under investigation, but added that the woman had been arrested following the complaint by Bhanushali’s nephew. She was in jail from June 10, 2018 to August 3, and Chhabil and Bhau helped her get out, he said, adding that following her release, the trio planned to eliminate Bhanushali.

“There were serious differences between Bhanushali and Chhabil Patel. The woman also had several monetary disputes with Bhanushali,” Tomar said.

He added, “Patel and the woman decided to eliminate Bhanushali. The duo held a meeting with gang members of Bhau in November 2018 in Pune where they plotted the whole scheme of things.”

“Both the leaders had been implicating each other in rape cases. Bhanushali faced a lot of trouble due to a case lodged against him in Surat, which was ultimately withdrawn. Patel was booked in a similar case in Delhi and believed that he was framed at Bhanushali’s behest,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.

According to Tomar, two sharp shooters, Shashikant Kambley and Ashraf Anwar Sheikh, both residents of Yerwada in Pune, were hired to kill Bhanushali. He said the shooters stayed at Patel’s farmhouse at Reladi in Bhuj district from December 31 to conduct a recce of Bhanushali’s activities.

Subsequently, around 12.55 am on January 8, Kambley and Sheikh boarded Sayaji Nagari Express from Bhachau, Tomar said. He added that the shooters knocked on the door of the first class coupe and Bhanushali opened it. The accused then shot the former MLA, said Tomar, adding that there was a scuffle between him and the shooters.

After shooting Bhanushali, the accused pulled the chain and when the train stopped, they got down in Samakhiyali, said Tomar. He added that a vehicle was waiting for them and the accused left for Pune. A CCTV footage obtained from a toll tax plaza at Samakhiyali has confirmed their presence, said Tomar, adding that the shooters are changing location frequently to evade arrest.

The ADGP said Patel left the country on January 2 for Muscat, but refused to reveal his present location. Earlier, investigators had said Patel left for US hours after the murder. Tomar also said they have recovered a mobile phone from the train where Bhanushali was murdered, but refused to corroborate his family’s version that he was carrying three cellphones.

Bhanushali’s family has accused Patel, Bhau and the woman of plotting the murder. In his complaint, Bhanushali’s nephew Sunil had also mentioned a six-second video in which Patel is purportedly heard saying, “Mitron chinta na karta, dushmano ko dhishkyaon dhishkyaon.”