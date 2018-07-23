Jayant Sinha lauds Jet Airways’ response to medical emergency on Mumbai-London flight

The delay in the journey left the passengers disgruntled, with author Suhel Seth venting his anger on Twitter. The delay in the journey left the passengers disgruntled, with author Suhel Seth venting his anger on Twitter.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJP MP Jayant Sinha on Monday lauded Jet Airways for its adept response to a medical emergency onboard a London-bound flight. The aircraft which took off from Mumbai Sunday was diverted to Bucharest in Romania, where it remained stranded reportedly for more than four hours. The delay in the journey left the passengers disgruntled, with author Suhel Seth venting his anger on Twitter.

Whereas, another passenger Vivek Pandit, who is the director of a multinational management consultancy firm, described the incident in a different light.

Appreciating the response of the Jet Airways crew and the fellow passengers, he posted on Facebook, saying, “Amazing humanity, care and dignity on display at Jet Airways.”

A screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter, which drew a reaction of appreciation from Sinha today.

In response to Sinha’s tweet, Jet Airways said: “Thanks, Mr. Sinha. We’re really proud of our crew. They exemplify the service we strive to provide.”

Narrating the incident, Pandit, wrote, “Emergency landing in Bucharest on 9W-116. A 23-year-old passenger had a massive heart attack. A Jet Airways crew member (Rahul) noticed he was “sleeping” in an awkward position. Barely a pulse. Blue in the face. Two onboard passenger doctors, crew members and Captain Saurab Canteenwala swung into action immediately and saved his life (now enroute to a hospital).”

He also acknowledged the contribution of a doctor, who was travelling with them, for pumping “life back into the passenger after a physically demanding 20 min resuscitation.”

