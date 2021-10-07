Jayant Chaudhary targets Yogi Adityanath: Why don’t you bulldoze MoS son’s house now?

RASHTRIYA LOK Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary Wednesday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer deaths, accusing him of going slow in the case as it involves the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.

He asked why the Chief Minister has gone back on his word that properties of absconding criminals will be demolished by bulldozers, and demanded the arrest of the minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, against whom an FIR has been lodged over the deaths.