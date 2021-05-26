Jayant Chaudhary new RLD chief

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and son of Chaudhary Ajit Singh was appointed the national president of the party on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during the party’s national working committee meeting.

On May 6, RLD supremo Chaudhary Ajit Singh died in Gurgaon due to Covid-19 complications, at the age of 82.

Jayant’s name was proposed for the post of national president by party general secretary Trilok Tyagi, and it was approved by all members.

After being elected, Jayant (42) thanked the members and pledged that he will follow the path shown by his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh and father Ajit Singh.