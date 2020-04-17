Jayant Bhanushali murder case: Case filed after key witness complained of extortion call

Bhanushali (L) was on his way from Kutch to Ahmedabad when he was allegedly shot dead by two sharp shooters on board Sayajinagar Express train between Bchahau town and Samakhiyali village in Kutch district on January 7, 2019. Bhanushali (L) was on his way from Kutch to Ahmedabad when he was allegedly shot dead by two sharp shooters on board Sayajinagar Express train between Bchahau town and Samakhiyali village in Kutch district on January 7, 2019.

PAVAN MORE, the witness in Jayanti Bhanushali murder case, complained that a man from Bhachau taluka in Kutch has been demanding Rs 50,000 extortion per month from him and issuing him threats. Based on his complaint, police have booked a man and launched an investigation.

A resident of Gandhidham town, More filed a complaint with Bhachau police station on Sunday, naming Randhir Chavda, a resident of Moti Chirai village in Bhachau taluka, as accused. In his complaint, More claimed that Chavda rang up Imtyaz Ansari, general manager with a company run by More, on April 2 and demanded Rs 50,000 per month.

After Ansari reported the threat call to More, the latter told him not to respond to Chavda’s calls. Then the accused turned up at the gate of More’s factory near Bhachau on April 5 and slapped Imtyaz, abused him verbally and forced his way into the company and started shooting a video on his phone without our permission, the complainant claimed. When Mohan Sharma, a field staff, asked Chavda not to shoot the video, Chavda threatened him, the complaint states.

The complaint further records that Chavda called Ansari again on April 6 and demanded Rs 50,000. Ansari stopped responding to calls from Chavda. “On April 8, Chavda came to the company premises at around 4.30 pm, threatened Ansari and asked the latter as to what he had done about his demand. Before leaving the premises, he also asked why he (Ansari) was not responding to his calls,” reads the complaint.

Based on More’s complaint, Bhachau police booked Chavda under IPC Sections 384 (extortion), 447 (criminal trespass), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, 294-b (uttering abuses in public place) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

More is a key witness in the alleged murder of former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali. The BJP leader was on his way from Kutch to Ahmedabad when he was allegedly shot dead by two sharp shooters on board Sayajinagar Express train between Bchahau town and Samakhiyali village in Kutch district on January 7, 2019.

Superintendent of Police of Kutch (east), Parikshita Rathod told The Indian Express on Thursday that the case of extortion filed at Bhachau police station is not related to Bhanushali murder case. “Primary investigation has revealed that Chavda owns agricultural land around two kilometres away from More’s factory and that the former had complaints that smoke and coal dusting was affecting farming. Chavda has since slipped underground. Efforts are on to arrest him,” inspector MS Jetpariya said.

