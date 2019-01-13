Robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate: TN CM suspects political motive behind video

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday denied allegations about his role in a robbery at late J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate in Nilgiris in April 2017, a day after a group of journalists held a press meet in Delhi and released a video in which the accused in the break-in case linked the AIADMK leader to the incident.

Advertising

While Palaniswami said that he suspected a political motive behind the video, major opposition parties, including the DMK and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK have sought a high-level probe.

Addressing mediapersons at the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami said the allegations were totally baseless and a complaint has been lodged with Chennai police against the defaming reports on Friday. “Role of everyone behind this video will be probed. Why did they launch this defaming campaign against me? I suspect that there is a political motive behind this. Since our rivals could not take on us directly, they are using other tricks to attack us. A detailed probe will reveal the truth,” he said.

Police sources said a case has been lodged against those behind the press meet and video, based on a complaint filed by a Madurai-based AIADMK IT wing leader.

Advertising

Palaniswami said a chargesheet was filed against 10 people in the robbery case. “They appeared before the court 22 times since the crime… They never raised these allegations, but why are they making this allegation now. The case is slated for hearing on February 2,” he said.