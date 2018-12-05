AIADMK workers pay tribute to Jayalalithaa on second death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam led AIADMK workers Wednesday in paying their respects to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her second death anniversary.

Led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, party workers, senior cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs— all clad in black—held a peace march from Anna Salai to Marina beach, where the former AIADMK supremo was laid to rest.

Several political leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK leader Kanimozhi tweeted their tributes.

“Solemnly remembering J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on her death anniversary. She was gone too soon. We miss her a lot,” Banerjee tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted: “Surviving as a woman in a male-dominated political world is not an easy task. Late ADMK Chief Jayalalitha confronted the challenges and proved successful. The lack of clarity shrouding her final days are very unfortunate and not befitting the leader she was.”

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments in a hospital for 75 days.

In September 2017, the state government had constituted a probe panel under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, mandating it to probe the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and also the treatment provided by the hospital.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry probing her death has completed examining 100 witnesses. Earlier, AIADMK leader P Manoj Pandian blamed Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala for the “mysterious” circumstances surrounding the former chief minister’s death in his cross-examination.

On Tuesday, a close relative of Sasikala deposed before the panel that Jayalalithaa had told him that there was no pleasure for her other than having the food of her choice. In his deposition, Dr K S Sivakumar said “Amma” (Jayalalithaa) was quite sensitive about matters related to food…I am aware about doctors telling her about diet and exercise…Amma had said she had no pleasure other than having the food of her choice,” he said. Dr Sivakumar is a plastic surgeon and was among those who coordinated Jayalalithaa’s medical treatment.