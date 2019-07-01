Jayalalithaa death probe: Supreme Court gives more time to Tamil Nadu govt to file reply

The Supreme Court Monday allowed the Tamil Nadu Government more time to file reply in a case related to the probe into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, ANI reported.

The late AIADMK chief died on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments at Apollo for 75 days from September 22.

In September 2017, the state government had constituted the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and also the treatment provided by the hospital until her demise. The Inquiry Commission was empowered and entitled to go into the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given to the former CM during her hospitalisation.

The top Court, early this year, stayed further proceedings of the inquiry commission on the appeal of Apollo Hospitals which had raised objections against the inquiry into her death.

The apex court had then overturned the Madras High Court order which had rejected Apollo Hospital’s objections to the probe.