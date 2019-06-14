Toggle Menu
Jaya Prada’s petition challenging Azam Khan’s election from Rampur dismissed

A bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice N K Jauhari dismissed the writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada on the grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction.

Azam Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks against BJP’s Rampur Lok Sabha candidate, Jaya Prada.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Friday dismissed a writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada challenging the election of Azam Khan from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The bench said Rampur falls under the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court and hence, a petition in the Lucknow bench is not maintainable.

The court also said that the writ petition itself is not maintainable and only an election petition can be moved in such circumstances.

The petition was filed by Jayaprada and argued by her lawyer Amar Singh.

