Jaya Jaitly, Sujata Prasad dropped from Hastkala Academy advisory committee

In the reconstituted advisory committee of the Hastkala Academy, the names of Dastkari Haat Samiti president Jaya Jaitly and former bureaucrat Sujata Prasad have been replaced by that of former bureaucrat Vinay Sheel Oberoi and Craft Revival Trust chairperson Ritu Sethi.

Crafts Museum senior director Sohan Kumar Jha confirmed the change, saying, “To make an institution, there are many competent people. However we can only include a limited number of people into a committee.”

Jaitly had proposed the setting up of the Hastkala Academy along the lines of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi, where artisans would teach their craft. It would also research and document each craft in the country.

The idea, which was mooted in the 12th plan under the UPA-II government in 2012, had found its way into the 2014 Budget by the NDA government, which had announced Rs 30 crore as initial corpus in a private-public partnership.