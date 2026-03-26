Jaya Bachchan’s fiery standoff in Rajya Sabha as controversial Transgender Bill clears Parliament

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday strongly opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, even as a heated exchange broke out between her and the Chair during the discussion. The Bill was eventually passed amid din in the Upper House, while protests and criticism from activists and rights groups intensified outside Parliament.

The confrontation began when Bachchan rose to speak during the debate. As members from the treasury benches continued talking, she grew visibly upset. Deputy Chairman Dr. Dinesh Sharma asked her to address the House while facing him, prompting a sharp response from the veteran actor-turned-politician.

“Tomorrow is Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami to all of you,” Bachchan began, before pausing due to disruptions. When asked to continue while facing the Chair, she said, “No, I… If someone else is talking, your attention will be drawn there. If I speak, your attention will be drawn to me.”

Sharma responded, “A lot of people speak. They even ask the members to sit down.”

As the exchange escalated, Bachchan remarked, “Children, sit down.” When Sharma noted that her time was being wasted, she replied, “No problem, sir. You people have everyone’s time in your hands, give as much as you want. Phansi chada dijiye (hang us).” She then added, “weak people are anyway being hanged…”

When Sharma again advised her to use her time wisely, Bachchan pointed toward the treasury benches and said, “You interrupt me, don’t interrupt them, sir.” Sharma responded, “I have already told them that no one will interrupt.”

Bachchan further pressed the Chair, saying, “If they don’t listen to you, take action against them. You’re sitting on the chair.” When Sharma replied that disruptions came from both sides, she said, “Sir, I’m not talking about the past, I’m talking about the present.” As someone remarked that her time would lapse, she warned, “No, how will time pass? I’ll go to the well.”

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Despite the disruptions, Bachchan strongly opposed the Bill, invoking religious and cultural traditions while advocating for the rights of transgender persons. “This community, over whom we have been discussing on has been blessed immensely by Ramji. Ram had said in every special occasion, the presence of transgender person will turn the event auspicious,” she said.

Highlighting traditional practices, she added, “As per our traditions, they visit houses for every special occasion. When a child is born, they give blessings, and you give them heartfelt offerings. Their blessings will be auspicious.”

Urging the government to include the community in decision-making, Bachchan said, “Similar to what John said now — Don’t take their rope, it’s considered very bad. Very importantly, we need representation of that community in these two Houses. Make one among them a nominated member. Listen to their difficulties, pain and pangs…and their survival and then bring the Bill to the House.”

When interrupted during her speech, she remained defiant, saying, “What time? If enough time is not there, I will go to the Well of the House and speak.”

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Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights wrote to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, requesting the withdrawal of the Bill. Protests have erupted across the nation following the passage of the Bill. Activists and community members argue that the Bill relies on vague, unscientific standards and criminalises the lived realities of transgender persons. They have expressed apprehension that the mandatory medical scrutiny will lead to invasive surveillance and the erasure of diverse gender identities.

The amendment Bill proposes sweeping changes to the existing 2019 Act, most notably dismantling the right to gender self-identification. This right, established by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 NALSA judgment, allowed individuals to legally identify their gender without medical intervention. The new Bill replaces this with a state-controlled medical certification process, requiring individuals to be assessed by a medical board headed by a chief medical officer.

The amendment bill also narrows the legal definition of a transgender person by restricting recognition to specific socio-cultural groups – such as hijras and kinners – and individuals with specific congenital biological variations – effectively excluding trans-men, trans-women and non-binary persons.