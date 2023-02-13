Video of Jaya Bachchan pointing finger at RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament goes viral; BJP leaders condemn

A video of Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan pointing angrily at chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has drawn the ire of the BJP, with several leaders sharing and condemning the clip.

In the video, she can be seen walking up to Vice President Dhankar angrily, and pointing a finger at him, while can be heard saying “Take your seat…” repeatedly.

BJP leader Ajay Shehrawat took to Twitter saying that the Samajwadi Party MP’s behaviour was embarrassing.

Another BJP leader, Anuja Kapoor, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”Like party, like culture…Jaya Bachchan ji, atleast you could have kept the dignity of the post…”.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil was suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for violating the directions of the chairman. Bachchan had spoken in favour of the MP, saying that she did not get the opportunity to clarify what had happened.