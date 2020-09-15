‘Biting the hand that feeds you’: Jaya Bachchan on drug addiction in Bollywood claim

Jaya Bachchan said, "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate." (ANI)

A day after BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said Bollywood has a drug addiction problem, Samajwadi Party leader and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan hitback saying some people are biting the hand that feeds them.

“Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai,” Bachchan said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hand that feeds you.

“I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame,” she said without taking any name.

In an indirect reference to actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks, she said: “People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate.”

Bachchan also said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media. “At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media” and there is no support from the government.”

She added that the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

“I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language. There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed. I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services,” she said.

Highlighting that the film industry brings international name and recognition, Bachchan said, “I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry.”

Reacting to Bachchan’s remarks, Kishan said he expected her to support what he said yesterday. “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry,” Ani quoted Kishan as saying.

