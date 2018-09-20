Jay Shah urges SC to vacate order staying trial in defamation case against portal, scribes

Shah had moved the lower court alleging defamation by the petitioners after the article claimed his company’s turnover grew exponentially after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Shah had moved the lower court alleging defamation by the petitioners after the article claimed his company’s turnover grew exponentially after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, today urged the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the Gujarat trial court proceedings on the criminal defamation complaint filed by him against news portal ‘The Wire’ and its scribes for allegedly writing a defamatory article.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, extended till September 26 the stay on the proceedings on the criminal defamation complaint against the news portal and its scribes.

“Please vacate the stay on the trial and let us see what evidence comes up in the trial,” senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Shah, told the bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

“Let these matters be listed on Wednesday, September 26 before appropriate Bench. Interim (stay) order dated March 15, 2018 shall continue till then,” the bench said.

Salve alleged that there was sufficient materials to proceed against the portal and the scribes and the judicial process should not be stalled.

He also showed the article and the photographs to highlight that there was prima facie sufficient materials to set in motion the judicial process.

The senior lawyer said that the article was used by the political opponents and the question was raised as to why “the Prime Minister was quiet”.

Earlier, the apex court had extended till today the stay on the Gujarat trial court’s proceedings on the criminal defamation complaint against the portal and its journalists, including Rohini Singh who had authored the news story.

The plea was filed against the High Court order that had refused to quash the defamation complaint.

Prior to this, the court had asked Jay Shah and ‘The Wire’, along with its scribes, to try to amicably settle the case.

Shah had moved the lower court alleging defamation by the petitioners after the article claimed his company’s turnover grew exponentially after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The complaint was filed against Rohini Singh, the author, founding editors of the news portal Siddharth Varadarajan, Siddharth Bhatia and M K Venu, managing editor Monobina Gupta, public editor Pamela Philipose as also the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which publishes The Wire.

The matter reached the apex court after the local court and the Gujarat High Court refused to quash the defamation complaint.

After hearing the plea filed by the portal and some of its scribes, the top court had earlier stayed the Gujarat trial court’s proceedings on the complaint.

The portal and the scribes have contended that the article contained details from records which were in “public domain electronically”.

Jay has separately filed a civil defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against the website over the article. He has also rejected the charges made in the article, insisting that the story was “false, derogatory and defamatory”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App