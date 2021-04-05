Tripura jawan planning to get married, another from Andhra engaged recently among those killed in Chhattisgarh

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Puri breach to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh (PTI photo)

CRPF jawan Shambhu Roy (30), who hailed from Bhagyapur village in North Tripura and was posted at Chhatisgarh’s Bijapur area, was making preparations to get married next year. On Saturday, he was a part of the combing operation when the Maoists ambushed them. Roy was among the 22 jawans killed in the attack.

Roy, who joined the CoBRA battalion of CRPF in 2015, had last visited his ancestral house twelve days ago. He is survived by his parents and brother.

Speaking to reporters, his family sources said the martyred jawan was expecting to get married next year.

His death has cast a pall of gloom in Tripura.

Saluting his bravery and sacrifice, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “Tripura salutes the immortal courage and sacrifice of the son of its soil, Shri Shambhu Roy ji who got martyred while fighting the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. 37 lakh people of Tripura stand fully in support with the family of Shri Shambhu Roy ji in this hour of grief.”

Tripura MP Pratima Bhoumik also paid tributes to the martyr in a tweet. “I am paying my tributes to brave son of Tripura Shambhu Roy who was martyred in Naxal attack at Chhattisgarh,” she wrote.

She also said that the country will never forget Roy’s supreme sacrifice for the motherland and said added that she was praying for the recovery of the wounded personnel.

In a second tweet, Bhowmik wrote, “Salute our brave security personnel who laid down their lives in an operation against the maoists in Chattisgarh. Their commitment and sacrifice for the country will not go in vain. My thoughts are with the families of our jawans. India will never bow down to forces of terror.”

One of Roy’s neighbours remembers him as a hard-working and down-to-earth person who always tried to help others.

Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, who met the bereaved family members, said the entire state was in grief due to his untimely demise. He also said the martyr’s sacrifice would not be forgotten.

East Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura wrote tweeted, “I salute the supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts who lost their lives in #NaxalAttack at Chhattisgarh. Homage to Tripura’s brave son, Lt. Shambhu Roy who got martyred in this attack while fighting with #Naxals. My condolences to the family members of these bravehearts.”

Two jawans from Andhra Pradesh martyred in attack

Among those who were killed in the attack were two CRPF jawans from Andhra Pradesh. Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, 32, a resident of Sattenapalli of Guntur district and Routhu Jagdish, 27, from Gajularega in Vizianagaram district, were killed in the ambush.

Murali Krishna got engaged recently and was to get married on May 22, his father S Ravindra said. He added that he was informed of his son’s death by CRPF officials late on Sunday night.

Krishna was with the 210 CoBRA battalion.

Jagdish was also a part of the same battalion. His father R Simhachalam, 55, who sells books for a living, said that Jagdish had called two days ago and they had discussed his plans to get married. “I do not earn much and it was Jagdish who was taking care of the family. He helped me a lot to get his sister married recently. He had joined CRPF four years ago and spent most of the time in Chhattisgarh. The news of his death has left us devasted,” Simhachalam said.