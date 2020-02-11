Jawans film Colonel having sex, probe ordered

The Colonel, who was stationed in Abohar, Punjab at the time of the incident, has since retired. The Colonel, who was stationed in Abohar, Punjab at the time of the incident, has since retired.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry after two jawans of an infantry battalion made a video clip of a Colonel allegedly having sex with a civilian female employee inside his office. The Colonel, who was stationed in Abohar, Punjab at the time of the incident, has since retired.

The inquiry was ordered after the two jawans of 25 Rajputana Rifles wrote to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that they were being victimised for having exposed the deeds of the Colonel. The jawans have alleged in their complaint that they made the video in order to teach the Colonel a lesson as he used to mistreat them.

The Colonel has since retired from service, but will still face the inquiry under the Army rules and regulations.

The inquiry will also probe alleged blackmailing of the Colonel by the two jawans.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.