Jawan’s body found months after he had gone missing

The news about the recovery of the jawan's body was conveyed to his wife by an officer of his battalion.(Representational Image)

The body of 11 Garhwal Rifles Jawan Rajendra Singh Negi, who had gone missing in January while on patrol near the LoC in Gulmarg, has been found, his family said Monday.

The news about the recovery of the jawan’s body was conveyed to his wife by an officer of his battalion, his cousin Dinesh Negi said. Negi’s body was recovered after the snow melt on Saturday, eight—months after he had gone missing, he said.

When Negi could not be found for several months he was presumed killed in action and declared a “battle casualty” in May this year. Negi, the eldest son of his parents, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. In a late-night post on social media on Sunday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat condoled the death of the jawan, saying he salutes his martyrdom.

Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the family. He said the government stands with the family and will extend support to it.

